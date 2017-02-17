Carolina Hurricanes Top 20 At 20: The Best of the Rest

For the final installment of the Top 20 At 20, we look at some of the honorable mention players who didn't quite crack the full list but made a name for themselves while with the Carolina Hurricanes over the years. Among the players included today are two former captains, a winner of a reality show, and a defenseman who bears more than a passing resemblance to Huey Lewis and/or Henry Rollins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canes Country.