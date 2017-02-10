Carolina Hurricanes Top 20 At 20: Numbers 20-16

Over the past 20 years, the Carolina Hurricanes have provided plenty of memories. From the good - the Stanley Cup triumph in 2006, Jussi Jokinen and Eric Staal stunning the Devils in Game 7 of the 2009 quarterfinals - to the bad - the last-day loss to the Panthers that knocked the Canes out of a playoff spot in 2008- to the simply bizarre - Stormy nearly suffocating inside a Zamboni in the 1997 preseason - it has been an eventful 20 years, to say the least.

