Carolina Hurricanes Top 20 At 20: Numbers 15-11

Years with Canes: 2000-2009 Scoring totals: 18 goals, 51 assists, 69 points in 517 games How acquired: CAR 4th-round pick, 2000 NHL Entry Draft Niclas Wallin was certainly a fan-favorite during his tenure in Carolina, with his best showings coming during the playoffs. Both the 2002 and 2006 runs saw Wallin tally multiple overtime goals, earning him the nickname "The Secret Weapon," and his surprise offensive role was a main catalyst for the eventual Stanley Cup win in '06.

