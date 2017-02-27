Carolina Hurricanes Prospects: Jake B...

Carolina Hurricanes Prospects: Jake Bean is Assassinating the Competition

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Cardiac Cane

Since his return from injury at the end of last year, Carolina Hurricanes prospect Jake Bean play has been lights out Oh man, I remember it all too well when the Carolina Hurricanes picked Jake Bean with their number one overall pick in last years draft. Cries of "We need offense," or "Why would he pick another good defenseman we have too many!" As if top pairing defenseman are a dime a dozen in the league.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cardiac Cane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carolina Hurricanes Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islanders open with victory (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 1
News Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14) Feb '14 jaBo 1
News Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13) Oct '13 nelson muntz 1
News NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13) Feb '13 John James 1
See all Carolina Hurricanes Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carolina Hurricanes Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,867 • Total comments across all topics: 279,199,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC