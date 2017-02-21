Carolina Hurricanes acquire Philip Samuelsson from Montreal Canadiens for Keegan Lowe
The Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday made a minor trade of second-generation defensemen, sending the Charlotte Checkers' Keegan Lowe to Montreal for Philip Samuelsson , the son of Charlotte head coach Ulf Samuelsson. Samuelsson, 25, has spent this season with the St. John's IceCaps of the American Hockey League, scoring one goal and adding four assists in 40 games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canes Country.
Add your comments below
Carolina Hurricanes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|jaBo
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|John James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carolina Hurricanes Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC