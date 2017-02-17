By the Numbers: So, the Playoffs... P...

By the Numbers: So, the Playoffs... Plausible or Pipe Dream?

For the first time in a long time, there have been points this season where it legitimately seemed like the Hurricanes have had a shot at ending their seven-year long playoff drought. That all took a huge hit with the five-game losing streak that the team suffered heading into the all-star break, but things turned around a bit with the three-game winning streak following the break.

