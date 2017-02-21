By the Numbers: Goaltending Woes Plaguing Hurricanes Again

Cam Ward and Eddie Lack have each had rough years for the second consecutive season, and while Ward has been better than Lack, he's taken the lion's share of the blame due to the fact that he's started the vast majority of the team's games this season. But what sort of picture does the actual data paint when it comes to Ward? Is he as bad as his sharpest critics say? Is he as good as his fiercest defenders insist? Or does the truth lie somewhere in the middle? I'm going to do my very best to answer those questions with a pretty deep dive into the numbers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canes Country.