Bryan Bickell continues path back to NHL after MS diagnosis

Hurricanes forward Bryan Bickell, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in November, is expected to be assigned to the team's AHL affiliate in the next few days after being waived Thursday. Bryan Bickell is taking the next step toward his goal of returning to the Carolina Hurricanes while fighting multiple sclerosis.

