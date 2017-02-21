Blackhawks Acquire Tomas Jurco in Dea...

Blackhawks Acquire Tomas Jurco in Deal With Red Wings

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: NBC Chicago

Faced with little salary cap space and a desire to improve their forward depth, the Chicago Blackhawks made a trade on Friday as they acquired forward Tomas Jurco from the Detroit Red Wings. Jurco, who has scored 15 goals and dished out 24 assists in 159 career games with the Red Wings, will report to the Blackhawks and will likely be able to play in Sunday's game against the St. Louis Blues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carolina Hurricanes Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islanders open with victory (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 1
News Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14) Feb '14 jaBo 1
News Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13) Oct '13 nelson muntz 1
News NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13) Feb '13 John James 1
See all Carolina Hurricanes Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carolina Hurricanes Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,903 • Total comments across all topics: 279,124,908

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC