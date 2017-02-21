Blackhawks Acquire Tomas Jurco in Deal With Red Wings

Faced with little salary cap space and a desire to improve their forward depth, the Chicago Blackhawks made a trade on Friday as they acquired forward Tomas Jurco from the Detroit Red Wings. Jurco, who has scored 15 goals and dished out 24 assists in 159 career games with the Red Wings, will report to the Blackhawks and will likely be able to play in Sunday's game against the St. Louis Blues.

