About Last Night: Hurricanes lay an egg in a must-win game

It's a sad commentary on the state of affairs when, given the track record of teams coming off their bye week so far this season, a team fails to meet even those meager expectations, but that's where we are today after the Carolina Hurricanes were thoroughly outplayed on home ice by the last-place Colorado Avalanche last night at PNC Arena. There are a million entry points to talk about last night's game, so let's get to it.

