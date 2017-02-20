2017 NHL Expansion Draft: Updated Predictions for the Carolina Hurricanes
Alongside the trade deadline, the other thorn in the side of NHL GMs this season is the upcoming expansion draft which will put together the new Vegas Golden Knights. Carolina Hurricanes GM Ron Francis will have an easier time with his decisions of who to protect/expose, but there are a few snags that keep this from being an ideal situation.
Carolina Hurricanes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|jaBo
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|John James
|1
