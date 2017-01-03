World Juniors 2017 Daily: Team USA squeaks by Switzerland; Russia, Sweden, Canada Advance
Quarterfinal day at the World Juniors went according to plan with Russia, Sweden, the United States and Canada all advancing to the medal round. How they advanced however, did not go as smoothly as Team USA and Canada would have hoped, both having to overcome tough opponents to reach the next phase of the tournament.
