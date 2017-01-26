What's Eating the Carolina Hurricanes' Power Play?
After an impressive stretch that saw them build considerable amounts of momentum and excitement, the Carolina Hurricanes have hit a wall in a big way. Over the past eight games, the Canes have won four straight and promptly lost four straight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canes Country.
Add your comments below
Carolina Hurricanes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|jaBo
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|John James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carolina Hurricanes Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC