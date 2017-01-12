Watch: Ryan Murphy will have enough shipping peanuts to mail packages until the end of time

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Ryan Murphy isn't a rookie anymore, but when he went out to his car after practice this afternoon he got quite a rookie-type hazing shock courtesy of fellow blueliner and heretofore unknown prankster Justin Faulk . Kind as they are, the Canes staff provided Murphy with the services of a shovel to let him figure out a way to drive home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canes Country.