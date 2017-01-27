Toronto Maple Leafs: A Hurricane To C...

Toronto Maple Leafs: A Hurricane To Call Ron Francis About

20 hrs ago Read more: Editor in Leaf

Brett Pesce isn't a household name, but he's a player worth taking a look at when it comes to finding a right-shot defender for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Toronto Maple Leafs want what a lot of teams are after - a good right-shot defender.

