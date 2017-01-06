Scott Darling stops 39 shots, helps Blackhawks to 2-1 victory over Hurricanes
He spelled Corey Crawford as Crawford recovered from an appendectomy, and there were enough back-to-back games on the Hawks ' schedule that Darling got semi-regular work when Crawford was healthy. But over the next month, coach Joel Quenneville is going to have some decisions to make with his goaltenders.
Carolina Hurricanes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|jaBo
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|John James
|1
