After a disappointing season last year, Columbus goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky leads all NHL goalies in wins and is among the leaders in goals-against average and save percentage Resilient goalie Bobrovsky leads Blue Jackets' resurgence After a disappointing season last year, Columbus goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky leads all NHL goalies in wins and is among the leaders in goals-against average and save percentage Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jHMh2o Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, left, of Russia, stops a shot against Carolina Hurricanes forward Derek Ryan as Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.