Recap: Carolina Hurricanes Defeat Boston Bruins in Overtime, Win Season Series
Sebastian Aho netted the Carolina Hurricanes ' game-winning goal at 1:34 of overtime to defeat the Boston Bruins 4-3 at PNC Arena. The Hurricanes took the season series with a two games to one margin, and earned five out of six possible points against the Bruins.
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|jaBo
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|John James
|1
