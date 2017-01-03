Recap: Carolina Hurricanes Defeat Bos...

Recap: Carolina Hurricanes Defeat Boston Bruins in Overtime, Win Season Series

Read more: Canes Country

Sebastian Aho netted the Carolina Hurricanes ' game-winning goal at 1:34 of overtime to defeat the Boston Bruins 4-3 at PNC Arena. The Hurricanes took the season series with a two games to one margin, and earned five out of six possible points against the Bruins.

Chicago, IL

