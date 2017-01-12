Preview: Sabres at Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes have been one of the NHL's best home teams over the last two months and aim to continue their dominance at PNC Arena when they continue a four-game homestand against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday. Carolina won its final five home contests in November and proceeded to go 5-0-1 in its own building in December before beginning this month with a 3-1 loss to visiting New Jersey.

