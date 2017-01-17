Preview: Hurricanes at Blue Jackets

The Carolina Hurricanes look to continue their torrid stretch against a Columbus Blue Jackets team that is attempting to put the pieces back together after dropping four of six on the heels of a franchise-best 16-game winning streak. The Hurricanes skated to a 5-3 victory over their surging Metropolitan Division rival last week and storm into Tuesday's tilt at Nationwide Arena on the strength of a four-game winning streak.

