Orlov scores twice, Caps beat Canes to extend point streak
Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov , of Russia, celebrates his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Washington. Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov , of Russia, celebrates his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Carolina Hurricanes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|jaBo
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|John James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carolina Hurricanes Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC