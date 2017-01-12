NHL roundup: Hurricanes almost unbeat...

NHL roundup: Hurricanes almost unbeatable at home

Rookie Brock McGinn had one goal and three assists, while Lee Stempniak scored the game-winning goal early in the third as the Carolina Hurricanes remained nearly unbeatable at home, downing the New York Islanders 7-4 Saturday night. Carolina scored 21 goals in a four-game homestand sweep of Boston, Columbus, Buffalo and the Islanders, improving to 14-1-1 in its last 16 games at PNC Arena.

