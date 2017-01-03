More accolades for Matthews, who wins first rookie of the month award
Matthews edged Winnipeg Jets right wing Patrik Laine , Calgary Flames left wing Matthew Tkachuk , Carolina Hurricanes right wing Sebastian Aho and Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray for the honor. Matthews, who also paced all rookies with eight goals, registered at least one point in nine of his 12 December appearances, highlighted by a five-game point streak to close the month .
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Add your comments below
Carolina Hurricanes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|jaBo
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|John James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carolina Hurricanes Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC