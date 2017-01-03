More accolades for Matthews, who wins...

More accolades for Matthews, who wins first rookie of the month award

15 hrs ago

Matthews edged Winnipeg Jets right wing Patrik Laine , Calgary Flames left wing Matthew Tkachuk , Carolina Hurricanes right wing Sebastian Aho and Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray for the honor. Matthews, who also paced all rookies with eight goals, registered at least one point in nine of his 12 December appearances, highlighted by a five-game point streak to close the month .

Chicago, IL

