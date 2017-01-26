Kings score 3 late in 3rd to beat skidding Hurricanes 3-0
Los Angeles Kings' Marian Gaborik slips the puck through the defense of Carolina Hurricanes' Justin Faulk , Brock McGinn and goalie Cam Ward to score the go-ahead goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. less Los Angeles Kings' Marian Gaborik slips the puck through the defense of Carolina Hurricanes' Justin Faulk , Brock McGinn and goalie Cam Ward to score the go-ahead goal during the third period ... more Los Angeles Kings goalie Peter Budaj eyes the puck as he battles Carolina Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak, left, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Los Angeles Kings goalie Peter Budaj eyes the puck as he battles Carolina Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak, left, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Los Angeles Kings' Marian Gaborik celebrates ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Carolina Hurricanes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|jaBo
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|John James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carolina Hurricanes Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC