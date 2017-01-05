Julien Gauthier Helps Lead Canada Into the World Juniors Final
The Carolina Hurricanes 21st overall pick in last year's NHL Draft has been impressive for Canada in the World Junior Championships. While he may not be as dominating as Sebastian Aho was, 19 year old Carolina Hurricanes prospect Julien Gauthier has certainly been turning some heads.
