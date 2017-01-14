Jeff Skinner is quietly putting together another outstanding season

Don't look now, but the Carolina Hurricanes are making a little bit of a push in the Eastern Conference. After their 5-2 win over Buffalo on Friday night, the Hurricanes have now won four of their past five games and are now three points back of the Philadelphia Flyers for the second wild card spot with still two games in hand and two head-to-head matchups remaining.

