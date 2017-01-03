Jackets back in the win column

Jackets back in the win column

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Nick Foligno scored 2:33 into overtime to lift the Blue Jackets to a 2-1 victory over the Flyers on Sunday night. Foligno lifted a shot over Philadelphia goalie Steve Mason's shoulder to get the win for the Blue Jackets, their first since a 16-game winning streak ended last week and was followed by two straight losses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carolina Hurricanes Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islanders open with victory (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 1
News Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14) Feb '14 jaBo 1
News Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13) Oct '13 nelson muntz 1
News NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13) Feb '13 John James 1
See all Carolina Hurricanes Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carolina Hurricanes Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,487 • Total comments across all topics: 277,749,425

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC