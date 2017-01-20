Hurricanes vs Flyers: Game Preview, Notes, Statistics, How to Watch

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 7:00 p.m. ET PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC FOX Sports Carolinas - 99.9 The Fan - WRALSportsFan Web and App SB Nation Rival Blog: Broad Street Hockey Eddie Lack was recalled from Charlotte on Sunday ; he will be on the Hurricanes active roster for the first time in two months. Lack's season has been stalled since suffering a concussion in practice November 21st.

