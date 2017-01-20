Hurricanes recall Eddie Lack from conditioning stint with Charlotte Checkers

The Carolina Hurricanes have recalled Eddie Lack from a conditioning stint over the past two days with the Charlotte Checkers, clearing the way for the Canes' goaltender to return to the active roster after spending most of the past two months on injured reserve with a concussion. Lack is coming off a weekend where his 1-1-0 record with Charlotte belies the solid play he contributed to the Checkers over their past two games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canes Country.