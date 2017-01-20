Hurricanes place forward Andrej Nestrasil on waivers
Nestrasil was scratched in each of the last three games for the Hurricanes, and he has one goal and four assists in 18 games. He missed the final two months of last season after breaking a vertebra in his back in February 2016.
