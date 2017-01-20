Hurricanes GM Ron Francis named one o...

Hurricanes GM Ron Francis named one of NHL's 100 greatest players

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Canes Country

Congratulations to Carolina Hurricanes general manager Ron Francis, who was honored as one of the 100 greatest players in National Hockey League history at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Friday night. Francis, who played for the Hurricanes from 1998-2004 and captained the 2002 Eastern Conference championship team, has served as the Canes' general manager since 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canes Country.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carolina Hurricanes Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islanders open with victory (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 1
News Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14) Feb '14 jaBo 1
News Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13) Oct '13 nelson muntz 1
News NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13) Feb '13 John James 1
See all Carolina Hurricanes Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carolina Hurricanes Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,416 • Total comments across all topics: 278,342,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC