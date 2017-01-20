Hurricanes GM Ron Francis named one of NHL's 100 greatest players
Congratulations to Carolina Hurricanes general manager Ron Francis, who was honored as one of the 100 greatest players in National Hockey League history at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Friday night. Francis, who played for the Hurricanes from 1998-2004 and captained the 2002 Eastern Conference championship team, has served as the Canes' general manager since 2014.
