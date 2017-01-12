Hurricanes escape 3-1 hole, scoring six of final seven goals to beat Isles 7-4
Brock McGinn had a goal and three assists, linemates Jordan Staal and Elias Lindholm each had a goal and two assists and the Carolina Hurricanes pulled away late to beat the New York Islanders 7-4 on Saturday night for their fourth straight victory. The Hurricanes overcame a 3-1 deficit with three straight goals in the second period and improved to 14-1-1 in their last 16 home games.
