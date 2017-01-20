Hurricanes Activate Elias Lindholm Fr...

Hurricanes Activate Elias Lindholm From Injured Reserve, Assign Andrej Nestrasil to Charlotte

13 hrs ago Read more: Canes Country

The Carolina Hurricanes announced Tuesday afternoon that the team has activated forward Elias Lindholm from injured reserve, and he will be in the lineup tonight after missing five games with an upper-body injury. To make room for Lindholm on the roster, the Canes have assigned forward Andrej Nestrasil to the AHL Charlotte Checkers after he cleared waivers at noon.

