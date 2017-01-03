FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2016, file ph...

FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2016, file photo, Carolina Hurricanes...

In this Dec. 31, 2016, file photo, Carolina Hurricanes equipment manager Jorge Alves warms up after signing a contract to dress as an emergency backup for the NHL hockey team's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, in Tampa, Fla. Hockey is the only professional sport where someone can go from being a fan to suiting up in the NHL.

