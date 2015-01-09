Eagles in the Pros 1/9-1/15: Cam Atkinson Continues to Lead Columbus to Victory
Cam Atkinson : Atkinson continues to impress and we continue to be mad that he didn't make the All Star Game. He scored 2 goals last week, bringing his season total to 21. He is tied for third in the NHL in goals.
