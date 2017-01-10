Durability defined: Caps' Ovechkin on verge of 1,000 points On the verge of 1,000 NHL points, Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is a skating definition of durability Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2igj0Lb FILE- In this Dec. 16, 2016 file photo, Carolina Hurricanes' Noah Hanifin defends against Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C. Ovechkin is one point shy of his 1,000th NHL career point. He could hit the milestone Wednesday night, Jan. 11, 2017, against longtime rival Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

