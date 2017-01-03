Devils spoil Hurricanes' home streak ...

Devils spoil Hurricanes' home streak with 3-1 win

Adam Henrique, Michael Cammalleri and Kyle Palmieri each had a goal and an assist, leading the New Jersey Devils over the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 on Tuesday night. Carolina ended an 11-game home points streak , and the Devils clinched the four-game season series.

