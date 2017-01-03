Crosby, McDavid, Subban and Price are voted NHL All-Star captains

The Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby skates in the second period of a game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Dec. 28. The Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby skates in the second period of a game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Dec. 28. Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers - the player widely touted to succeed Crosby as the face of the NHL - won fan balloting for the Jan. 29 All-Star Game at Staples Center and will be the captains of their respective divisions, the NHL announced on Tuesday. The All-Star Game was awarded to Los Angeles as part of the Kings' celebration of their 50th anniversary of entering the NHL.

