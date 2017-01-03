Crosby, McDavid, Subban and Price are...

Crosby, McDavid, Subban and Price are voted NHL All-Star captains

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

The Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby skates in the second period of a game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Dec. 28. The Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby skates in the second period of a game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Dec. 28. Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers - the player widely touted to succeed Crosby as the face of the NHL - won fan balloting for the Jan. 29 All-Star Game at Staples Center and will be the captains of their respective divisions, the NHL announced on Tuesday. The All-Star Game was awarded to Los Angeles as part of the Kings' celebration of their 50th anniversary of entering the NHL.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carolina Hurricanes Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islanders open with victory (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 1
News Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14) Feb '14 jaBo 1
News Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13) Oct '13 nelson muntz 1
News NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13) Feb '13 John James 1
See all Carolina Hurricanes Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carolina Hurricanes Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. South Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,647 • Total comments across all topics: 277,576,316

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC