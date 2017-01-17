Charlotte Checkers Weekly Recap: Nothing Could Be Finer
January has finally brought the Charlotte Checkers a string of success, as the team has won four of their past five games and three straight overall. Charlotte now sits seventh in the Central Division and 27th overall.
