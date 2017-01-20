Carolina Hurricanes Weekly Links: Bac...

Carolina Hurricanes Weekly Links: Back at the Bottom Again

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: Cardiac Cane

Yeah, remember a couple weeks ago when the Carolina Hurricanes sat a point back of a playoff spot with two games in hand? Well, a five-game losing streak has put those dreams to rest and now the Hurricanes sit in a four-way tie for the last place in the Eastern Conference and are seven points out of a playoff spot. During the losing streak, Cam Ward reverted back to his normal play Also in that five-game span, Carolina watched several teams jump ahead of them most notably the Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers, and the New York Islanders? I definitely didn't see that one coming.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cardiac Cane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carolina Hurricanes Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islanders open with victory (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 1
News Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14) Feb '14 jaBo 1
News Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13) Oct '13 nelson muntz 1
News NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13) Feb '13 John James 1
See all Carolina Hurricanes Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carolina Hurricanes Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,333 • Total comments across all topics: 278,362,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC