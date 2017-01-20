Carolina Hurricanes Weekly Links: Back at the Bottom Again
Yeah, remember a couple weeks ago when the Carolina Hurricanes sat a point back of a playoff spot with two games in hand? Well, a five-game losing streak has put those dreams to rest and now the Hurricanes sit in a four-way tie for the last place in the Eastern Conference and are seven points out of a playoff spot. During the losing streak, Cam Ward reverted back to his normal play Also in that five-game span, Carolina watched several teams jump ahead of them most notably the Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers, and the New York Islanders? I definitely didn't see that one coming.
