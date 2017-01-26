Carolina Hurricanes vs. Los Angeles Kings: Preview, Game Notes, Statistics, How to Watch

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Los Angeles Kings Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 7:00 p.m. ET PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC FOX Sports Southeast - 99.9 The Fan - WRALSportsFan Web and App SB Nation Rival Blog: Jewels From the Crown Carolina took game one of this season's series from the Kings in the form of a 3-1 win back on December 8, 2016. Derek Ryan had two goals in the game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canes Country.