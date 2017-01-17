Carolina Hurricanes Recall Michael Leighton, Reassign Alex Nedeljkovic to Charlotte
The Carolina Hurricanes announced this morning the recall of goaltender Michael Leighton from the AHL's Charlotte Checkers while reassigning goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to Charlotte. While in Charlotte, Leighton played in back to back contests for the Checkers, losing both games to Milwaukee with one of the losses coming in overtime.
