Carolina Hurricanes' Justin Faulk named to fourth NHL All-Star Game

13 hrs ago

For the third year in a row, the Carolina Hurricanes will be represented by defenseman Justin Faulk at the NHL All-Star Weekend, again their lone contribution to the Metropolitan Division roster. This year's game and skills competition will be held January 28 and 29 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

