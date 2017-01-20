Carolina Hurricanes' Justin Faulk named to fourth NHL All-Star Game
For the third year in a row, the Carolina Hurricanes will be represented by defenseman Justin Faulk at the NHL All-Star Weekend, again their lone contribution to the Metropolitan Division roster. This year's game and skills competition will be held January 28 and 29 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canes Country.
Add your comments below
Carolina Hurricanes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|jaBo
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|John James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carolina Hurricanes Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC