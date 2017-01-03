Carolina Hurricanes at Chicago Blackh...

Carolina Hurricanes at Chicago Blackhawks: Game Preview, Notes, Rosters, Statistics, How to Watch

Carolina Hurricanes at Chicago Blackhawks January 6, 2017 - 8:30 p.m. ET United Center - Chicago, IL Fox Sports Carolinas, 99.9 The Fan, WRAL SportsFan web and app SB Nation Rival Blog: Second City Hockey Justin Faulk returned to the Hurricanes lineup last night after missing multiple games with a lower body injury. In his return, the defenseman registered three shots and quarterbacked the power play unit which looked dangerous once again.

Chicago, IL

