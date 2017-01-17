Can Bill Peters Win the NHL's Coach o...

Can Bill Peters Win the NHL's Coach of the Year?

When your coaching pedigree comes in part from being an assistant to Mike Babcock, there's a pretty good chance something positive is going to stem from that as a head coach. Bill Peters has been doing things right since eight players who played for the Rockford Ice Hogs during Peters' tenure went on to win the Stanley Cup with the Chicago Blackhawks in either 2010 or 2013.

