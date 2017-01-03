Blackhawks back on winning track after 4-3 OT victory
A struggling, sloppy, stuck-in-neutral Blackhawks offense was hoping for any sort of spark to light up the United Center scoreboard on Thursday. Blackhawks vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 6 p.m. Friday TV: Comcast SportsNet Radio: WGN 720-AM The skinny: The Hurricanes have lost three of four, with their only victory coming against the Blackhawks on Dec. 30. Carolina's last loss -- 3-1 to New Jersey -- ended an 11-game home points streak .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Carolina Hurricanes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|jaBo
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|John James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carolina Hurricanes Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC