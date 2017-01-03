Blackhawks back on winning track after 4-3 OT victory

A struggling, sloppy, stuck-in-neutral Blackhawks offense was hoping for any sort of spark to light up the United Center scoreboard on Thursday. Blackhawks vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 6 p.m. Friday TV: Comcast SportsNet Radio: WGN 720-AM The skinny: The Hurricanes have lost three of four, with their only victory coming against the Blackhawks on Dec. 30. Carolina's last loss -- 3-1 to New Jersey -- ended an 11-game home points streak .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.