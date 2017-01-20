Austin Cangelosi and Michael Kim continue their emergence at Fenway

Carolina Hurricanes draft pick David Cotton scored the game-winning goal last night at Fenway Park in Boston College's 3-1 win over Providence, but it was two undrafted players, Austin Cangelosi and Michael Kim, who were crucial in nailing down the huge victory. Cangelosi has turned in to a faceoff wizard the last two years, and it was his faceoff skills that allowed BC to tie the game in the second period - getting low and dropping it on a tee for Kim: The goal broke a spell in which BC was getting pretty heavily outplayed by Providence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BC Interruption.