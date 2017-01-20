Austin Cangelosi and Michael Kim cont...

Austin Cangelosi and Michael Kim continue their emergence at Fenway

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: BC Interruption

Carolina Hurricanes draft pick David Cotton scored the game-winning goal last night at Fenway Park in Boston College's 3-1 win over Providence, but it was two undrafted players, Austin Cangelosi and Michael Kim, who were crucial in nailing down the huge victory. Cangelosi has turned in to a faceoff wizard the last two years, and it was his faceoff skills that allowed BC to tie the game in the second period - getting low and dropping it on a tee for Kim: The goal broke a spell in which BC was getting pretty heavily outplayed by Providence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BC Interruption.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carolina Hurricanes Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islanders open with victory (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 1
News Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14) Feb '14 jaBo 1
News Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13) Oct '13 nelson muntz 1
News NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13) Feb '13 John James 1
See all Carolina Hurricanes Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carolina Hurricanes Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,488 • Total comments across all topics: 277,779,649

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC