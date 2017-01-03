Are the Carolina Hurricanes on Pace to Make the Playoffs?
After a win last night in St. Louis, the Carolina Hurricanes improved their record to 17-14-7 for 41 total points. That puts them at 11th in the Eastern Conference and 6th in the Metropolitan Division.
