About Last Night: Skinner Ginner Chicken Dinner
The Carolina Hurricanes have developed quite the home ice advantage. With last night's win over the Buffalo Sabres, the Canes have improved to 14-4-1 on the season at PNC Arena, and 13-1-1 since November 12. The win kept the Canes three points behind the Flyers for the final playoff position in the East.
