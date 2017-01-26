About Last Night: Hurricanes somehow sink even lower
The Hurricanes fell for the fifth straight time in regulation last night. We will pause right now while you go outside and scream, yell, throw a pillow, however you release anger and frustrationa just go ahead, we all want to at this point.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canes Country.
Add your comments below
Carolina Hurricanes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|jaBo
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|John James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carolina Hurricanes Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC